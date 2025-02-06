Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 85.6 percent in 2024

In December last year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 220,806 metric tons, up by 115.7 percent compared to November and by 26.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $125.39 million, increasing by 103.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 10.7 percent year on year.

In 2024, Turkey 's HRC exports amounted to 2,315,798 mt, up 85.6 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 69.4 percent to $1.47 billion, both year on year.

Turkey's HRC exports - 2024

In the given year, Turkey ’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 715,058 mt. Italy was followed by Spain with 256,328 mt and Egypt with 244,963 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC export destinations in 2024:

Country Amount (mt) 2024 2023 Y-o-y change (%) December 2024 December 2023 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 715,058 308,013 132.2 104,173 52,733 97.5 Spain 256,328 95,615 168.1 7,089 9,381 -24.4 Egypt 244,963 243,644 0.5 10,950 53,739 -79.6 Algeria 147,321 85,923 71.5 5,602 16,437 -65.9 Greece 129,399 68,155 89.9 17,708 9,041 95.9 Portugal 111,672 1,629 >1000.0 - - - Ukraine 68,992 26,183 163.5 11,867 2,926 305.6 United Kingdom 57,928 35,009 65.5 - - - Serbia 45,371 15,189 198.7 2,329 2,187 6.5 Belgium 44,284 67,322 -34.2 2,930 - -



Turkey's HRC exports share - 2024