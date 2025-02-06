Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 85.6 percent in 2024

In December last year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 220,806 metric tons, up by 115.7 percent compared to November and by 26.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $125.39 million, increasing by 103.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 10.7 percent year on year.
In 2024, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2,315,798 mt, up 85.6 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 69.4 percent to $1.47 billion, both year on year.
In the given year, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 715,058 mt. Italy was followed by Spain with 256,328 mt and Egypt with 244,963 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in 2024:
Country
Amount (mt)
2024
2023
Y-o-y change (%)
December 2024
December 2023
Y-o-y change (%)
Italy
715,058
308,013
132.2
104,173
52,733
97.5
Spain
256,328
95,615
168.1
7,089
9,381
-24.4
Egypt
244,963
243,644
0.5
10,950
53,739
-79.6
Algeria
147,321
85,923
71.5
5,602
16,437
-65.9
Greece
129,399
68,155
89.9
17,708
9,041
95.9
Portugal
111,672
1,629
>1000.0
-
-
-
Ukraine
68,992
26,183
163.5
11,867
2,926
305.6
United Kingdom
57,928
35,009
65.5
-
-
-
Serbia
45,371
15,189
198.7
2,329
2,187
6.5
Belgium
44,284
67,322
-34.2
2,930
-
-