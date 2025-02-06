 |  Login 
Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 85.6 percent in 2024

Thursday, 06 February 2025 11:11:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 220,806 metric tons, up by 115.7 percent compared to November and by 26.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $125.39 million, increasing by 103.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 10.7 percent year on year.

In 2024, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2,315,798 mt, up 85.6 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 69.4 percent to $1.47 billion, both year on year.

Turkey's HRC exports - 2024

In the given year, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 715,058 mt. Italy was followed by Spain with 256,328 mt and Egypt with 244,963 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in 2024:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2024

2023

Y-o-y change (%)

December 2024

December 2023

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

715,058

308,013

132.2

104,173

52,733

97.5

Spain

256,328

95,615

168.1

7,089

9,381

-24.4

Egypt

244,963

243,644

0.5

10,950

53,739

-79.6

Algeria

147,321

85,923

71.5

5,602

16,437

-65.9

Greece

129,399

68,155

89.9

17,708

9,041

95.9

Portugal

111,672

1,629

>1000.0

-

-

-

Ukraine

68,992

26,183

163.5

11,867

2,926

305.6

United Kingdom

57,928

35,009

65.5

-

-

-

Serbia

45,371

15,189

198.7

2,329

2,187

6.5

Belgium

44,284

67,322

-34.2

2,930

-

-


Turkey's HRC exports share - 2024

Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

