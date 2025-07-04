 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 52 percent in January-May 2025

Friday, 04 July 2025 17:10:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 293,911 metric tons, up by 1.8 percent compared to April and by 45.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $172.10 million, decreasing by 0.3 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 31 percent year on year.

In the January-May period, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.30 million mt, up 52 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 30.1 percent to $750.19 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months

Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 352,470 mt, up 53.4 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 245,469 mt and Portugal with 112,958 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-May period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-May 2025 January-May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) May 2025 May 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Italy 352,470 229,806 53.4 64,723 96,708 -33.1
Spain 245,469 109,451 124.3 85,724 10,282 733.7
Portugal 112,958 20,285 456.9 14,523 - -
Greece 81,160 52,176 55.6 12,238 16,687 -26.7
Egypt 80,858 112,134 -27.9 14,976 30,853 -51.5
US 63,373 18,749 238.0 21,000 - -
Libya 38,961 5,433 617.1 6,930 1,987 248.8
Ukraine 31,211 14,277 118.6 4,624 2,965 56.0
Lebanon 27,613 4,734 483.3 10,892 843 >1000.0
Romania 27,068 13,236 104.5 6,306 1,236 410.2

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-May 2025

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-May 2025

Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 27, 2025

04 Jul | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Regional disparities shape markets

04 Jul | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG offer prices move up

04 Jul | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 4, 2025

04 Jul | Longs and Billet

EU HRC prices slide amid aggressive domestic discounts, import pressure

03 Jul | Flats and Slab

US flat steel mixed on sideways July scrap, tariff uncertainty, improved domestic production

03 Jul | Flats and Slab

Slow local HR flats market keeps Russian mills exporting, though prices much lower

03 Jul | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC offers rise in Turkey, buyers lose interest

03 Jul | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices stable but sellers offer discounts due to slow demand

03 Jul | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 3, 2025

03 Jul | Longs and Billet