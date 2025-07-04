Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 52 percent in January-May 2025

In May this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 293,911 metric tons, up by 1.8 percent compared to April and by 45.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $172.10 million, decreasing by 0.3 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 31 percent year on year.
In the January-May period, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.30 million mt, up 52 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 30.1 percent to $750.19 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 352,470 mt, up 53.4 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 245,469 mt and Portugal with 112,958 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-May period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-May 2025
|January-May 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|May 2025
|May 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Italy
|352,470
|229,806
|53.4
|64,723
|96,708
|-33.1
|Spain
|245,469
|109,451
|124.3
|85,724
|10,282
|733.7
|Portugal
|112,958
|20,285
|456.9
|14,523
|-
|-
|Greece
|81,160
|52,176
|55.6
|12,238
|16,687
|-26.7
|Egypt
|80,858
|112,134
|-27.9
|14,976
|30,853
|-51.5
|US
|63,373
|18,749
|238.0
|21,000
|-
|-
|Libya
|38,961
|5,433
|617.1
|6,930
|1,987
|248.8
|Ukraine
|31,211
|14,277
|118.6
|4,624
|2,965
|56.0
|Lebanon
|27,613
|4,734
|483.3
|10,892
|843
|>1000.0
|Romania
|27,068
|13,236
|104.5
|6,306
|1,236
|410.2
Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-May 2025