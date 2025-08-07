Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 43.1 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 272,321 metric tons, down by seven percent compared to May and up by 12.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $166.08 million, decreasing by 3.4 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 10.1 percent year on year.
In the first half of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.57 million mt, up 43.1 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 25.9 percent to $916.16 million, both year on year.
Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 455,320 mt, up 35.7 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 265,865 mt and Portugal with 155,561 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-June period:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-June 2025
|January-June 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|June 2025
|June 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Italy
|455,320
|335,450
|35.7
|102,440
|105,644
|-3.0
|Spain
|265,865
|121,521
|118.8
|21,843
|12,071
|81.0
|Portugal
|155,561
|40,314
|285.9
|42,970
|20,029
|114.5
|Greece
|94,497
|73,152
|29.2
|13,423
|20,976
|-36.0
|Egypt
|92,211
|130,505
|-29.3
|11,393
|18,371
|-38.0
|US
|63,794
|18,749
|240.3
|-
|-
|-
|Libya
|47,805
|12,650
|277.9
|8,844
|7,217
|22.5
|Belgium
|47,743
|30,772
|55.2
|25,308
|13,449
|88.2
|Ukraine
|39,536
|14,875
|165.8
|8,267
|598
|>1000.0
|Romania
|34,245
|15,321
|123.5
|7,237
|2,085
|247.1
Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-June 2025