Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 43.1 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 272,321 metric tons, down by seven percent compared to May and up by 12.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $166.08 million, decreasing by 3.4 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 10.1 percent year on year.

In the first half of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.57 million mt, up 43.1 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 25.9 percent to $916.16 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 455,320 mt, up 35.7 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 265,865 mt and Portugal with 155,561 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-June period:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2025 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2025 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 455,320 335,450 35.7 102,440 105,644 -3.0 Spain 265,865 121,521 118.8 21,843 12,071 81.0 Portugal 155,561 40,314 285.9 42,970 20,029 114.5 Greece 94,497 73,152 29.2 13,423 20,976 -36.0 Egypt 92,211 130,505 -29.3 11,393 18,371 -38.0 US 63,794 18,749 240.3 - - - Libya 47,805 12,650 277.9 8,844 7,217 22.5 Belgium 47,743 30,772 55.2 25,308 13,449 88.2 Ukraine 39,536 14,875 165.8 8,267 598 >1000.0 Romania 34,245 15,321 123.5 7,237 2,085 247.1

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-June 2025