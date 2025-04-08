 |  Login 
Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 39.8 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 08 April 2025 16:37:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 262,831 metric tons, up by 112.8 percent compared to January and by 59.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $146.46 million, increasing by 102.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 33.7 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 386,329 mt, up 39.8 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 19.0 percent to $218.86 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-February 2025

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 82,326 mt. Italy was followed by Spain with 56,498 mt and Egypt with 40,310 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-February period last year:

CountryAmount (mt)     
 January-February 2025January-February 2024Y-o-y change (%)February 2025February 2024Y-o-y change (%)
Italy82,32671,28115.570,97349,81942.5
Spain56,49816,122250.444,95313,873224.0
Egypt40,31033,28921.136,33522,55861.1
Portugal39,638--39,638--
Greece35,96520,69673.811,92316,176-26.3
Libya22,7253,389570.68,718223>1000.0
Tunisia17,952461>1000.010,006101>1000.0
Ukraine12,9797,50672.94,4116,498-32.1
Romania11,7636,12592.03,8633,03427.3
Syria9,0043,916129.97,7322,334231.3

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-February 2025


