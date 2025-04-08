Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 39.8 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 262,831 metric tons, up by 112.8 percent compared to January and by 59.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $146.46 million, increasing by 102.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 33.7 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey 's HRC exports amounted to 386,329 mt, up 39.8 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 19.0 percent to $218.86 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-February 2025

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 82,326 mt. Italy was followed by Spain with 56,498 mt and Egypt with 40,310 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-February period last year:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2025 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2025 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 82,326 71,281 15.5 70,973 49,819 42.5 Spain 56,498 16,122 250.4 44,953 13,873 224.0 Egypt 40,310 33,289 21.1 36,335 22,558 61.1 Portugal 39,638 - - 39,638 - - Greece 35,965 20,696 73.8 11,923 16,176 -26.3 Libya 22,725 3,389 570.6 8,718 223 >1000.0 Tunisia 17,952 461 >1000.0 10,006 101 >1000.0 Ukraine 12,979 7,506 72.9 4,411 6,498 -32.1 Romania 11,763 6,125 92.0 3,863 3,034 27.3 Syria 9,004 3,916 129.9 7,732 2,334 231.3

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-February 2025