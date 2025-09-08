 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 23.5 percent in Jan-July 2025

Monday, 08 September 2025 13:57:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 171,732 metric tons, down by 35.6 percent compared to June and by 44.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $103.53 million, decreasing by 36.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 45.3 percent year on year.

In the first seven months of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.73 million mt, up 23.5 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 10.9 percent to $1.02 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months

Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 471,065 mt, up 8.8 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 309,106 mt, up 73.1 percent, and Portugal with 170,030 mt up 117.2 percent, both compared to the same period previous year.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-July period:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-July 2025 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2025 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Italy 471,065 432,894 8.8 18,408 97,444 -81.1
Spain 309,106 178,530 73.1 43,379 57,008 -23.9
Portugal 170,030 78,282 117.2 14,923 37,967 -60.7
Egypt 102,843 145,501 -29.3 10,675 14,996 -28.8
Greece 97,298 94,539 2.9 3,201 21,387 -85.0
US 63,794 18,749 240.3 - - -
Libya 59,370 31,139 90.7 11,637 18,490 -37.1
Belgium 52,774 30,812 71.3 4,915 - -
Romania 44,238 16,007 176.4 9,992 686 >1000.0
Ukraine 43,410 20,467 112.1 5,833 5,593 4.3

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-July 2025

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-July 2025

Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

September US scrap settles sideways to $20/gt less with low demand, bearish outlook

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China HRC market posts mild rebound, no clear uptrend yet

09 Sep | Flats and Slab

S. Korea imposes provisional AD on HRC from China and Japan

09 Sep | Steel News

Ex-India HRC trade stalled amid persisting bid-offer gap

09 Sep | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s HRC imports up 3.5 percent in January-July 2025

09 Sep | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 9, 2025 

09 Sep | Longs and Billet

Nucor weekly CSP for hot rolled coils steady for second week following earlier weekly declines

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC trade prices show sluggish movement with negative bias amid pessimistic demand forecast

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 8, 2025 

08 Sep | Longs and Billet

Global View on HRC: Cautious start for HRC market in September, Chinese price drop adds pressure

05 Sep | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  1.5 - 25 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.8 - 5 mm
Width:  1,150 - 1,850 mm
Coil:   R
SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2 - 12 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
MALTEPE DEMIR SAN. TIC. LTD. STI.
View Offer