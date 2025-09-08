Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 23.5 percent in Jan-July 2025

In July this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 171,732 metric tons, down by 35.6 percent compared to June and by 44.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $103.53 million, decreasing by 36.4 percent compared to the previous month and by 45.3 percent year on year.
In the first seven months of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.73 million mt, up 23.5 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 10.9 percent to $1.02 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 471,065 mt, up 8.8 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 309,106 mt, up 73.1 percent, and Portugal with 170,030 mt up 117.2 percent, both compared to the same period previous year.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-July period:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-July 2025
|January-July 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|July 2025
|July 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Italy
|471,065
|432,894
|8.8
|18,408
|97,444
|-81.1
|Spain
|309,106
|178,530
|73.1
|43,379
|57,008
|-23.9
|Portugal
|170,030
|78,282
|117.2
|14,923
|37,967
|-60.7
|Egypt
|102,843
|145,501
|-29.3
|10,675
|14,996
|-28.8
|Greece
|97,298
|94,539
|2.9
|3,201
|21,387
|-85.0
|US
|63,794
|18,749
|240.3
|-
|-
|-
|Libya
|59,370
|31,139
|90.7
|11,637
|18,490
|-37.1
|Belgium
|52,774
|30,812
|71.3
|4,915
|-
|-
|Romania
|44,238
|16,007
|176.4
|9,992
|686
|>1000.0
|Ukraine
|43,410
|20,467
|112.1
|5,833
|5,593
|4.3
Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-July 2025