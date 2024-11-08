Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 134.0 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 226,404 metric tons, up by 6.8 percent compared to August and by 132.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $141.07 million, increasing by 7.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 118.3 percent year on year.
In the January-September period, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1,843,388 mt, up 134.0 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 108.8 percent to $1.19 billion, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 538,561 mt. Italy was followed by Spain with 229,770 mt and Egypt with 206,547 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-September period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-September 2023
|
January-September 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
September 2023
|
September 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Italy
|
218,008
|
538,561
|
147.0
|
18,865
|
47,275
|
150.6
|
Spain
|
42,719
|
229,770
|
437.9
|
6,943
|
31,760
|
357.4
|
Egypt
|
120,898
|
206,547
|
70.8
|
28,486
|
33,210
|
16.6
|
Algeria
|
46,536
|
112,341
|
141.4
|
15,176
|
23,007
|
51.6
|
Portugal
|
1,629
|
111,808
|
>1000.0
|
-
|
33,526
|
-
|
Greece
|
49,785
|
101,972
|
104.8
|
1,883
|
24
|
-98.7
|
United Kingdom
|
27,689
|
57,928
|
109.2
|
6,503
|
735
|
-88.7
|
Belgium
|
53,478
|
41,407
|
-22.6
|
-
|
4,725
|
-
|
Ukraine
|
16,987
|
40,164
|
136.4
|
999
|
14,379
|
>1000.0
|
Morocco
|
22,119
|
36,108
|
63.2
|
-
|
411
|
-
Turkey’s main HRC export destinations on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below: