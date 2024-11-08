 |  Login 
Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 134.0 percent in January-September

Friday, 08 November 2024 10:28:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 226,404 metric tons, up by 6.8 percent compared to August and by 132.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $141.07 million, increasing by 7.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 118.3 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1,843,388 mt, up 134.0 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 108.8 percent to $1.19 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 538,561 mt. Italy was followed by Spain with 229,770 mt and Egypt with 206,547 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-September period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2023

January-September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2023

September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

218,008

538,561

147.0

18,865

47,275

150.6

Spain

42,719

229,770

437.9

6,943

31,760

357.4

Egypt

120,898

206,547

70.8

28,486

33,210

16.6

Algeria

46,536

112,341

141.4

15,176

23,007

51.6

Portugal

1,629

111,808

>1000.0

-

33,526

-

Greece

49,785

101,972

104.8

1,883

24

-98.7

United Kingdom

27,689

57,928

109.2

6,503

735

-88.7

Belgium

53,478

41,407

-22.6

-

4,725

-

Ukraine

16,987

40,164

136.4

999

14,379

>1000.0

Morocco

22,119

36,108

63.2

-

411

-

Turkey’s main HRC export destinations on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below:


