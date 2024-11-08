Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 134.0 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 226,404 metric tons, up by 6.8 percent compared to August and by 132.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $141.07 million, increasing by 7.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 118.3 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey 's HRC exports amounted to 1,843,388 mt, up 134.0 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 108.8 percent to $1.19 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 538,561 mt. Italy was followed by Spain with 229,770 mt and Egypt with 206,547 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2023 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2023 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 218,008 538,561 147.0 18,865 47,275 150.6 Spain 42,719 229,770 437.9 6,943 31,760 357.4 Egypt 120,898 206,547 70.8 28,486 33,210 16.6 Algeria 46,536 112,341 141.4 15,176 23,007 51.6 Portugal 1,629 111,808 >1000.0 - 33,526 - Greece 49,785 101,972 104.8 1,883 24 -98.7 United Kingdom 27,689 57,928 109.2 6,503 735 -88.7 Belgium 53,478 41,407 -22.6 - 4,725 - Ukraine 16,987 40,164 136.4 999 14,379 >1000.0 Morocco 22,119 36,108 63.2 - 411 -