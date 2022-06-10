Turkey’s HRC exports down 16.3 percent in January-April

In April this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 23.1 percent to 115,775 metric tons compared to March and were down 37.4 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $115.11 million, down 13.2 percent month on month, while decreasing by 19.2 percent compared to the same month of 2021.
In the January-April period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 474,959 mt, down 16.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 13.4 percent to $434.18 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.
In the first four months of this year, Egypt ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 141,756 mt, followed by Italy which received 74,715 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-April are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-April 2022
|
January-April 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
April 2022
|
April 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Egypt
|
141,756
|
12,681
|
1017.86
|
10,934
|
7,552
|
44.78
|
Italy
|
74,715
|
162,628
|
-54.06
|
7,515
|
34,218
|
-78.04
|
Tunisia
|
35,609
|
34,282
|
3.87
|
18,912
|
4,153
|
355.38
|
Greece
|
33,615
|
22,310
|
50.67
|
7,953
|
12,515
|
-36.45
|
Albania
|
19,460
|
6,308
|
208.50
|
5,536
|
1,958
|
182.74
|
Israel
|
19,384
|
3,103
|
524.69
|
15,749
|
2,169
|
626.09
|
Bulgaria
|
17,762
|
27,071
|
-34.39
|
16,477
|
9,181
|
79.47
|
Morocco
|
16,856
|
8,538
|
97.42
|
294
|
3,525
|
-91.66
|
Lebanon
|
15,041
|
-
|
-
|
5,969
|
-
|
-
|
Switzerland
|
15,028
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
