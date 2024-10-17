Turkey’s Erdemir to trial hydrogen injection at BF No. 1

Turkey-based Erdemir, a part of OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group, has announced that it will trial hydrogen injection at its blast furnace No. 1 in line with its goal of reaching net zero emissions in 2050. With this trial, the company will break new ground in the Turkish steel industry.

Within the scope of the trial, to be implemented in cooperation with Erdemir Engineering and Ireland-based industrial gas company Linde, the company plans to inject hydrogen gas into the furnace from five tuyeres for two days. Thus, Erdemir will become one of the three steel producers in Europe that implement this application.