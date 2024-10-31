Turkey’s Erdemir commissions pilot pyrolysis plant

Turkey-based Erdemir, a part of OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group, is continuing its innovative projects in line with its net zero carbon emission target. The company has announced that it has commissioned a pilot pyrolysis plant that aims to produce fuel from biomass as an alternative to coal. The plant has an annual biochar production capacity of 7,000 mt.

In the pyrolysis process, biomass is converted into biochar by thermal decomposition at high temperatures in an oxygen-free environment. Erdemir plans to use biochar instead of coal in coke production, coke powder in the sintering process, injection coal in the blast furnace process, and anthracite at its meltshop.

According to the results obtained from the pilot plant, the company plans to switch to fuel production from biomass on an industrial scale in the coming years, reducing its emissions and costs by substituting a certain amount of fossil fuels used in the production process. Erdemir aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 25 percent by 2030 and by 40 percent by 2040, both compared to 2022, and to reach net zero emissions in 2050.