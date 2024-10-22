Turkey’s Erdemir successfully completes hydrogen injection at BF No. 1

Turkey-based Erdemir, a part of OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group, has announced that it has successfully completed the hydrogen injection trial at its blast furnace No. 1.

Within the scope of the trial, implemented in cooperation with Erdemir Engineering and Ireland-based industrial gas company Linde, the company injected hydrogen gas into the furnace for two days. In addition to approximately 2.2 tons of liquid hydrogen supplied by Linde by tanker, additional hydrogen from the hydrogen facility of the Erdemir Cold Rolling Mill was used in the trial. Linde provided services on gasification and pressure reducing station automation systems, while the detailed engineering and general project management works were carried out by Erdemir Engineering, with the system installation and operation commissioning implemented by the joint work of the Erdemir and Linde teams.