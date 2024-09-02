Turkey’s Erdemir becomes private industrial zone

Turkey-based steel producer Erdemir, part of OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group, has announced that it has been declared as Zonguldak Special Industrial Zone by presidential decree. Erdemir, which thus enters its 60th year as a private industrial zone, will continue to play an important role in the economic and social development of Ereğli, Zonguldak, in northwestern Turkey.

This decision will contribute to the company reaching its net zero emission target in 2050 by realizing all its planned investments, including capacity and value-added production increases, faster and more efficiently. Erdemir aims to reduce carbon emissions per ton by 25 percent by 2030 compared to 2022, by 40 percent by 2040 and to reach net zero emissions in 2050. With these investments, the company will create additional employment for 1,000 people in the first stage and then for another 500 people.