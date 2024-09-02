 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Erdemir becomes private industrial zone

Monday, 02 September 2024 11:38:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based steel producer Erdemir, part of OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group, has announced that it has been declared as Zonguldak Special Industrial Zone by presidential decree. Erdemir, which thus enters its 60th year as a private industrial zone, will continue to play an important role in the economic and social development of Ereğli, Zonguldak, in northwestern Turkey.

This decision will contribute to the company reaching its net zero emission target in 2050 by realizing all its planned investments, including capacity and value-added production increases, faster and more efficiently. Erdemir aims to reduce carbon emissions per ton by 25 percent by 2030 compared to 2022, by 40 percent by 2040 and to reach net zero emissions in 2050. With these investments, the company will create additional employment for 1,000 people in the first stage and then for another 500 people.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Erdemir 

Similar articles

Turkey’s plate prices stable, but may weaken amid limited demand for commercial grades

01 Aug | Flats and Slab

Domestic and some import plate offers decline in Turkey

11 Jul | Flats and Slab

Plate prices weaken in Turkey amid slow demand, lower HRC prices

02 Jul | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s plate demand weakens, prices stable week on week

29 May | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s plate prices mostly stable, supply reduced

26 Apr | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group sees lower net profit and output in 2023

26 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group to decarbonize steel production by 2050

11 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Erdemir to build second cold rolling mill and hydrogen facility in Zonguldak

08 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Erdemir to commission BF No. 2 on October 29

25 Oct | Steel News

Domestic and import plate prices stable in Turkey amid moderate demand

21 Sep | Flats and Slab