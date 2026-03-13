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Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru posts net loss for 2025, exports to over 90 countries

Friday, 13 March 2026 13:58:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced its financial results for 2025.

Accordingly, in the given period Erciyas registered a net loss of TRY 512.82 million ($12.99 million), compared to a net profit of TRY 88.57 million in 2024. In 2025, the company’s sales revenues were TRY 7.07 billion ($179.26 million), falling by 2.4 percent compared to TRY 7.25 billion in the previous year. In the given year, Erciyas recorded an operating loss of TRY 277.94 million ($5.77 million), compared to an operating profit of TRY 522.16 million in 2024.

Erciyas Çelik Boru stated that a significant portion of its production is directed toward international projects and reported that it exported to more than 90 countries in 2025.

The company added that the global energy transition, hydrogen infrastructure, and new pipeline investments are expected to create important opportunities for the industry in the coming period, noting that Erciyas Çelik Boru aims to grow in these areas.


Tags: Turkey Europe Fin. Reports Erciyas Boru 

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