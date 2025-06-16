 |  Login 
Turkey’s Ekol Soğuk Çekme Demir Çelik applies for concordat

Monday, 16 June 2025 13:43:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to a notification published in the Press Advertisement Institution of Turkey, Turkish steelmaker Ekol Soğuk Çekme Demir Çelik Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş. has applied to Bakırköy third Commercial Court of First Instance for a concordat request due to financial difficulties.

Considering the number of creditors and the amount of debt, the court granted the company a three-month temporary notice effective as of June 2, 2025, and appointed a temporary concordat commissioner. Creditors will be able to object to the court within seven days starting from June 13. The final evaluation of the concordat application will be made on September 2, 2025.


