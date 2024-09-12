Turkey’s CRC imports down 16.1 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 51,232 metric tons, down by 21.0 percent compared to June and by 23.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $40.79 million, decreasing by 17.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 31.1 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey 's CRC imports amounted to 422,560 mt, down 16.1 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 19.0 percent to $329.71 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 128,355 mt. South Korea was followed by Russia with 85,822 mt and China with 81,327 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2023 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2023 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) South Korea 202,077 128,355 -36.5 24,858 17,552 -29.4 Russia 120,626 85,822 -28.9 16,833 11,126 -33.9 China 68,185 81,327 19.3 10,213 9,442 -7.5 Spain 25,190 32,850 30.4 3,527 3,131 -11.2 Belgium 18,394 20,394 10.9 1,544 2,345 51.9 France 15,500 19,529 26.0 3,913 3,284 -16.1 Netherlands 13,324 17,104 28.4 2,936 1,327 -54.8 Egypt 8,776 7,903 -9.9 37 100 170.3 Austria 3,785 5,954 57.3 473 1,165 146.3 United Kingdom 3,103 4,537 46.2 423 664 57.0