Turkey’s CRC imports down 16.1 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 51,232 metric tons, down by 21.0 percent compared to June and by 23.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $40.79 million, decreasing by 17.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 31.1 percent year on year.
In the January-July period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 422,560 mt, down 16.1 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 19.0 percent to $329.71 million, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 128,355 mt. South Korea was followed by Russia with 85,822 mt and China with 81,327 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-July period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-July 2023
|
January-July 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
July 2023
|
July 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
South Korea
|
202,077
|
128,355
|
-36.5
|
24,858
|
17,552
|
-29.4
|
Russia
|
120,626
|
85,822
|
-28.9
|
16,833
|
11,126
|
-33.9
|
China
|
68,185
|
81,327
|
19.3
|
10,213
|
9,442
|
-7.5
|
Spain
|
25,190
|
32,850
|
30.4
|
3,527
|
3,131
|
-11.2
|
Belgium
|
18,394
|
20,394
|
10.9
|
1,544
|
2,345
|
51.9
|
France
|
15,500
|
19,529
|
26.0
|
3,913
|
3,284
|
-16.1
|
Netherlands
|
13,324
|
17,104
|
28.4
|
2,936
|
1,327
|
-54.8
|
Egypt
|
8,776
|
7,903
|
-9.9
|
37
|
100
|
170.3
|
Austria
|
3,785
|
5,954
|
57.3
|
473
|
1,165
|
146.3
|
United Kingdom
|
3,103
|
4,537
|
46.2
|
423
|
664
|
57.0
