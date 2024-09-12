 |  Login 
Turkey’s CRC imports down 16.1 percent in January-July

Thursday, 12 September 2024 10:13:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 51,232 metric tons, down by 21.0 percent compared to June and by 23.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $40.79 million, decreasing by 17.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 31.1 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 422,560 mt, down 16.1 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 19.0 percent to $329.71 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 128,355 mt. South Korea was followed by Russia with 85,822 mt and China with 81,327 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 CRC import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2023

January-July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2023

July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

South Korea

202,077

128,355

-36.5

24,858

17,552

-29.4

Russia

120,626

85,822

-28.9

16,833

11,126

-33.9

China

68,185

81,327

19.3

10,213

9,442

-7.5

Spain

25,190

32,850

30.4

3,527

3,131

-11.2

Belgium

18,394

20,394

10.9

1,544

2,345

51.9

France

15,500

19,529

26.0

3,913

3,284

-16.1

Netherlands

13,324

17,104

28.4

2,936

1,327

-54.8

Egypt

8,776

7,903

-9.9

37

100

170.3

Austria

3,785

5,954

57.3

473

1,165

146.3

United Kingdom

3,103

4,537

46.2

423

664

57.0

Turkey’s main CRC import sources on country basis in the January-July period this year are presented below:


