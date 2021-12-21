Turkey’s Çolakoğlu to cut costs and emissions with new software

Tuesday, 21 December 2021 13:37:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Çolakoğlu Metalürji is to integrate Germany-based Smart Steel Technologies’ “SST Temperature Al” software, according to media reports. The software is scheduled to be installed within a few months.

With the software, the company will be able to decrease costs and carbon emissions within a short time.

“By integrating SST Temperature AI, Çolakoğlu is taking an important step towards an advanced future. In doing so, we are convinced of the importance and necessity of using new technologies in the future-proof steel production process. Thanks to the use of SST software, Çolakoğlu will be able to achieve maximum cost savings and take an indispensable step towards the digitalized and carbon-neutral future in steel production,” Uğur Dalbeler, CEO of Çolakoğlu, said.