Turkey’s coking coal imports down 1.4 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 31 January 2023 12:31:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey’s coking coal imports declined by 30.5 percent month on month and rose by 0.9 percent year on year to 365,551 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports dropped by 32.7 percent to $92.02 million compared to the previous month and increased by 13.8 percent year on year.

In the January-November period of last year, Turkey’s coking coal imports decreased by 1.4 percent to 4.70 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $1.72 billion, up 137.6 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 2.09 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 1.45 million mt.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in the given period:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2022 January-November 2021 Y-o-y change (%) November 2022 November 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 2,099,553 2,842,799 -26.1 163,371 296,252 -44.9 US 1,448,949 826,938 +75.2 72,646 - - Canada 533,461 567,700 -6.0 110,006 - - Colombia 278,658 234,537 +18.8 - 55,091 - Russia 254,871 297,205 -14.2 19,528 10,778 +81.2

Turkey’s main coking coal import sources on country basis in January-November are presented in the chart below: