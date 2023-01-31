﻿
Turkey’s coking coal imports down 1.4 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 31 January 2023 12:31:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey’s coking coal imports declined by 30.5 percent month on month and rose by 0.9 percent year on year to 365,551 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports dropped by 32.7 percent to $92.02 million compared to the previous month and increased by 13.8 percent year on year.

In the January-November period of last year, Turkey’s coking coal imports decreased by 1.4 percent to 4.70 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $1.72 billion, up 137.6 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 2.09 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 1.45 million mt.

Turkey’s coking coal import sources in the given period:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2022

January-November 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

November 2022

November 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

2,099,553

2,842,799

-26.1

163,371

296,252

-44.9

US

1,448,949

826,938

+75.2

72,646

-

-

Canada

533,461

567,700

-6.0

110,006

-

-

Colombia

278,658

234,537

+18.8

-

55,091

-

Russia

254,871

297,205

-14.2

19,528

10,778

+81.2

Turkey’s main coking coal import sources on country basis in January-November are presented in the chart below:


