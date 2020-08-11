Turkey’s Cemtas’ sales revenues down 12 percent in H1

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 16:40:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Bursa-based Turkish steelmaker Cemtas has reported a net profit of TRY 40.65 million ($5.6 million) for the first half of this year, compared to a net profit of TRY 44.01 million in the first half of the previous year. In the given period, the sales revenue of the company amounted to TRY 319.58 million ($44.1 million), falling by 12 percent year on year, while the company registered an operating profit of TRY 31.06 million ($4.3 million), decreasing from the operating profit of TRY 42.72 million recorded in the same period of 2019.

In the first six months of the current year, Cemtas' steel billet output totaled 74,047 mt, increasing by 9.8 percent, while its rolled steel output rose by 1.7 percent to 66,020 mt, both year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first half, the company’s sales to the domestic market decreased by 6.9 percent year on year to 42,702 mt, while its export sales fell by 3.3 percent to 23,960 mt compared to the same period last year.