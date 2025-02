Bursa-based Turkish steelmaker Çemtaş Çelik Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (Çemtaş) has announced that its new solar power plant that it built in Kars has begun to operate, having completed the commissioning process.

Together with its new plant with a capacity of 32 MWe and its existing rooftop solar plants, the company aims to meet over 55 percent of its energy consumption.