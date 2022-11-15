﻿
Turkey’s Çemtaş to build solar power plant to reduce energy costs

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 10:24:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish steelmaker Çemtaş Çelik Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (Cemtas) has announced that it has decided to build a solar power plant in the Bursa Organized Industrial Zone in order to reduce its energy costs and carbon footprint.

The investment cost of the plant, which is planned to have a power capacity of 2 MWp, is estimated to be approximately $1.4 million. 

The power plant, in which the investment will start following the granting of the necessary permits, is planned to be operational in the third quarter of 2023.


