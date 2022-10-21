﻿
English
Turkey’s Çedesan gets approval for CR mill capacity increase project

Friday, 21 October 2022 10:51:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process carried out by Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, Turkish steelmaker Çedesan Çelik ve Demir Sanayi does not need to get an environmental impact approval for its cold rolling mill capacity increase project in İstanbul. 

Following the planned capacity increase within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 86.17 million ($1.6 billion), the annual total production capacity of the plant will increase from 26,167 mt to 168,713 mt. With the capacity increase, the plant is planned to have eight drawing stands.


Tags: Crc Flats Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments 

