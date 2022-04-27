﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Çedesan awaits environmental approval for CR mill capacity increase project

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 11:41:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Çedesan Çelik ve Demir Sanayi for its planned cold rolling mill capacity increase project in İstanbul has been approved and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

Following the planned capacity increase within the scope of the project with an investment cost of 77.66 million TRY, the annual total production capacity of the plant will increase from 26,167 mt to 267,979 mt. With the capacity increase, the plant is planned to have eight drawing stands.


Tags: crc flats Turkey Europe steelmaking investments 

Similar articles

02 Sep

Turkey’s Atakaş Çelik to invest to increase capacity
07 Dec

Turkey-based Yıldız Demir Çelik launches cold rolling mill
06 Jul

Turkey-based Atakas starts production at its new continuous pickling line
31 May

Danieli to supply cold mill complex to Turkey’s Yildiz Demir Celik
09 Oct

Turkey-based Atakas invests in new cold rolled steel facility
12 Aug

Turkey’s Gazi Metal orders cold strip facility from SMS Siemag
15 Mar

Kibar Holding commissions new coating line and container port
27 Apr

New surface treatment facility to be inaugurated in Kocaeli, Turkey
14 Jan

Göktaş Metal commissions new cold rolling line