Turkey’s Çedesan awaits environmental approval for CR mill capacity increase project

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 11:41:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Çedesan Çelik ve Demir Sanayi for its planned cold rolling mill capacity increase project in İstanbul has been approved and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

Following the planned capacity increase within the scope of the project with an investment cost of 77.66 million TRY, the annual total production capacity of the plant will increase from 26,167 mt to 267,979 mt. With the capacity increase, the plant is planned to have eight drawing stands.