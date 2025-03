Turkey-based rebar producer Cebitas has restarted production following approximately two months of suspension, SteelOrbis has heard. The company has started production of rebar with 8-10 mm diameters and plans to commence production of rebar with 12-14 mm diameters in the coming period depending on market demand.

The company has an annual production capacity of 860,000 mt of billet with 100 mm, 120 mm, 130 mm and 150 mm diameters and 600,000 mt of rebar with 8-40 mm diameters.