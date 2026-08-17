Turkey's BMS records $1.39 million in exports in July 2026

Turkey-based BMS Birleşik Metal Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. has announced that it carried out exports worth a total of $1.39 million in July 2026.

During the month, the company exported products in the steel mesh, reinforcing steel bar and reinforcing steel bar in coils categories.

Shipments to five countries

BMS stated that its July export destinations included markets in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the southern Caribbean. The company shipped its products to Italy, Curaçao, Chad, Senegal and Jordan during the month.

BMS added that it continues its efforts to diversify its export markets and expand its international sales activities.