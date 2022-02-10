Turkey’s billet imports up 96.3 percent in 2021

In December last year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 6.5 percent month on month to 216,332 mt, up by 163.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $149.9 million, increasing by 9.1 percent month on month and up by 262 percent year on year.
In 2021, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 2.83 million mt, increasing by 96.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 184.6 percent to $1.79 billion, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey imported 1.57 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 70.3 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Algeria which supplied 434,715 mt in the given period.
Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in 2021 are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-December 2021
|
January- December 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
December 2021
|
December 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Russia
|
1,571,733
|
922,697
|
70.34
|
61,080
|
24,507
|
149.23
|
Algeria
|
434,715
|
-
|
-
|
82,549
|
-
|
-
|
Ukraine
|
350,118
|
350,124
|
-
|
25,261
|
40,948
|
-38.31
|
Qatar
|
97,019
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Oman
|
92,319
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Azerbaijan
|
64,333
|
15,492
|
315.27
|
3,630
|
4,088
|
-11.20
|
India
|
49,960
|
-
|
-
|
19,998
|
-
|
-
|
Georgia
|
47,121
|
34,381
|
37.06
|
4,013
|
3,969
|
1.11
|
Albania
|
28,336
|
2,569
|
1003
|
-
|
2,409
|
-
|
Italy
|
21,897
|
9,703
|
125.67
|
655
|
2,239
|
-70.75
Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in 2021 are presented below: