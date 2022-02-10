﻿
English
Turkey’s billet imports up 96.3 percent in 2021

Thursday, 10 February 2022 14:06:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 6.5 percent month on month to 216,332 mt, up by 163.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $149.9 million, increasing by 9.1 percent month on month and up by 262 percent year on year.

 

In 2021, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 2.83 million mt, increasing by 96.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 184.6 percent to $1.79 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.57 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 70.3 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Algeria which supplied 434,715 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in 2021 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-December 2021

January- December 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

December 2021

December 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

1,571,733

922,697

70.34

61,080

24,507

149.23

Algeria

434,715

-

-

82,549

-

-

Ukraine

350,118

350,124

-

25,261

40,948

-38.31

Qatar

97,019

-

-

-

-

-

Oman

92,319

-

-

-

-

-

Azerbaijan

64,333

15,492

315.27

3,630

4,088

-11.20

India

49,960

-

-

19,998

-

-

Georgia

47,121

34,381

37.06

4,013

3,969

1.11

Albania

28,336

2,569

1003

-

2,409

-

Italy

21,897

9,703

125.67

655

2,239

-70.75

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in 2021 are presented below:


steelmaking  Europe  Turkey


