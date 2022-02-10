Turkey’s billet imports up 96.3 percent in 2021

Thursday, 10 February 2022 14:06:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 6.5 percent month on month to 216,332 mt, up by 163.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $149.9 million, increasing by 9.1 percent month on month and up by 262 percent year on year.

In 2021, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 2.83 million mt, increasing by 96.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 184.6 percent to $1.79 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.57 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 70.3 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Algeria which supplied 434,715 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in 2021 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-December 2021 January- December 2020 Y-o-y change (%) December 2021 December 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,571,733 922,697 70.34 61,080 24,507 149.23 Algeria 434,715 - - 82,549 - - Ukraine 350,118 350,124 - 25,261 40,948 -38.31 Qatar 97,019 - - - - - Oman 92,319 - - - - - Azerbaijan 64,333 15,492 315.27 3,630 4,088 -11.20 India 49,960 - - 19,998 - - Georgia 47,121 34,381 37.06 4,013 3,969 1.11 Albania 28,336 2,569 1003 - 2,409 - Italy 21,897 9,703 125.67 655 2,239 -70.75

