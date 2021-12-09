﻿
Turkey’s billet imports up 67.3 percent in January-October

Thursday, 09 December 2021 13:57:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 62 percent month on month to 73,121 mt, down by 17.4 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $53.2 million, decreasing by 96.1 percent month on month and up by 24 percent year on year.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 2.41 million mt, increasing by 67.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 139 percent to $1.5 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.4 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 67.2 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 324,857 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-October are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2021

January- October 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

October 2021

October 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

1,410,080

843,267

67.22

45,349

64,745

-29.96

Ukraine

324,857

287,154

13.13

5,444

13,974

-61.04

Algeria

264,881

-

-

17,186

-

-

Qatar

97,019

-

-

-

-

-

Oman

92,319

-

-

-

-

-

Azerbaijan

53,592

10,218

424.49

1,868

2,248

-16.90

Georgia

37,050

30,412

21.83

663

4,010

-83.47

India

29,955

2

-

-

-

-

Albania

28,220

116

-

-

-

-

Italy

20,668

6,473

219.3

459

732

-37.30

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-October period of this year are presented below:


