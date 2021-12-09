Turkey’s billet imports up 67.3 percent in January-October

Thursday, 09 December 2021 13:57:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 62 percent month on month to 73,121 mt, down by 17.4 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $53.2 million, decreasing by 96.1 percent month on month and up by 24 percent year on year.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 2.41 million mt, increasing by 67.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 139 percent to $1.5 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.4 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 67.2 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 324,857 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-October are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2021 January- October 2020 Y-o-y change (%) October 2021 October 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,410,080 843,267 67.22 45,349 64,745 -29.96 Ukraine 324,857 287,154 13.13 5,444 13,974 -61.04 Algeria 264,881 - - 17,186 - - Qatar 97,019 - - - - - Oman 92,319 - - - - - Azerbaijan 53,592 10,218 424.49 1,868 2,248 -16.90 Georgia 37,050 30,412 21.83 663 4,010 -83.47 India 29,955 2 - - - - Albania 28,220 116 - - - - Italy 20,668 6,473 219.3 459 732 -37.30

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-October period of this year are presented below: