Turkey’s billet imports in Jan-Apr 2026 surge 53.9 percent as buyers shift toward Russian and Chinese origins

In April this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 402,539 metric tons, down by 27.3 percent compared to March and up by 49.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $199.58 million, decreasing by 25.9 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 45.8 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 1,680,238 mt, up 53.9 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 47.4 percent to $825.29 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - Last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was Russia, which supplied 474,046 mt, up 128.7 percent year on year. Russia was followed by China with 378,552 mt, up 269.7 percent, and Malaysia with 190,615 mt, down 47.7 percent.

In Turkey’s billet and bloom imports Malaysia, which ranked first last year, fell to third place this year with a 47.7 percent year-on-year decline, while Russia rose to the top spot with a 128.7 percent increase to 474,046 mt. China also moved up to second place, rising by 269.7 percent year on year. Russia, China, Malaysia, Oman, Ukraine and Pakistan were among the top 10 in both periods, while the UAE, Indonesia, Algeria and India entered this year’s list.

In terms of total tonnage, imports increased by 53.9 percent year on year to 1.68 million mt in the January-April period, indicating that Turkey’s semis requirement remained strong and that some buyers continued to turn to billet imports instead of scrap. However, the 27.3 percent month-on-month decline in April imports to 402,539 mt suggests that purchasing activity became more selective despite the overall upward trend. Market reports indicate that high scrap prices encouraged some buyers to restock billet, while weak rebar sales continued to limit demand from time to time; more recently, trade in Turkey’s billet market has slowed, with Russian and Chinese origins standing out among available import options.

Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-April period:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2026 January-April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) April 2026 April 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 474,046 207,281 128.7 86,107 19,177 349.0 China 378,552 102,385 269.7 126,990 8 >1000.0 Malaysia 190,615 364,257 -47.7 84,392 96,465 -12.5 UAE 124,784 5,905 >1000.0 9,843 2,948 233.8 Oman 110,743 50,123 120.9 48,489 29,113 66.6 Indonesia 89,632 - - - - - Ukraine 67,622 81,797 -17.3 14,287 21,262 -32.8 Algeria 51,523 9,517 441.4 8,372 9,517 -12.0 India 50,696 - - 1 - - Pakistan 43,386 35,756 21.3 11,343 7,414 53.0

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