Turkey’s billet imports down by 32.6 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 14 August 2024 14:59:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 164,382 metric tons, up by 5.9 percent compared to May and down by 38.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $91.07 million, increasing by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 45.7 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 1,323,691 mt, down 32.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 35.7 percent to $758.64 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was Russia, which supplied 278,654 mt. Russia was followed by Indonesia with 186,282 mt and Algeria with 173,062 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-June period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2023

January-June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2023

June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

940,451

278,654

-70.4

190,827

43,029

-77.5

Indonesia

-

186,282

-

-

31,117

-

Algeria

364,082

173,062

-52.5

16,869

9,975

-40.9

Malaysia

84,358

161,797

91.8

27,401

14,557

-46.9

Saudi Arabia

-

106,319

-

-

-

-

Iran

73,691

64,484

-12.5

4,807

16,002

232.9

Ukraine

19,592

57,915

195.6

-

17,259

-

Pakistan

30,972

46,615

50.5

4,494

8,250

83.6

Azerbaijan

66,385

45,798

-31.0

7,257

6,269

-13.6

India

57,643

29,912

-48.1

-

-

-

Turkey’s main billet and bloom import sources on country basis in the January-June period this year are presented below:


