Turkey’s billet imports down by 32.6 percent in January-June

In June this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 164,382 metric tons, up by 5.9 percent compared to May and down by 38.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $91.07 million, increasing by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 45.7 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey 's billet and bloom imports amounted to 1,323,691 mt, down 32.6 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 35.7 percent to $758.64 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest billet and bloom import source was Russia, which supplied 278,654 mt. Russia was followed by Indonesia with 186,282 mt and Algeria with 173,062 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-June period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2023 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2023 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 940,451 278,654 -70.4 190,827 43,029 -77.5 Indonesia - 186,282 - - 31,117 - Algeria 364,082 173,062 -52.5 16,869 9,975 -40.9 Malaysia 84,358 161,797 91.8 27,401 14,557 -46.9 Saudi Arabia - 106,319 - - - - Iran 73,691 64,484 -12.5 4,807 16,002 232.9 Ukraine 19,592 57,915 195.6 - 17,259 - Pakistan 30,972 46,615 50.5 4,494 8,250 83.6 Azerbaijan 66,385 45,798 -31.0 7,257 6,269 -13.6 India 57,643 29,912 -48.1 - - -