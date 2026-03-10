 |  Login 
Turkey’s billet imports down 17.6 percent in January 2026

Tuesday, 10 March 2026 12:11:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's billet import volume decreased by 14.1 percent month on month and went down by 17.6 percent year on year to 294,408 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $147.13 million, down 11.6 percent month on month and down 20 percent year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - last 12 months

In the given month, Turkey imported 63,869 mt of billet and bloom from China, down 37.6 percent year on year, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 46,585 mt in the given month, up 126.1 percent, and Russia which supplied 37,558 mt of billet and bloom, down 51.9 percent, all year on year.

On the other hand, imports from Malaysia, for which the billet import tonnage had doubled in January 2025 to 105,697 mt, dropped by 81.4 percent year on year to 19,681 mt in January 2026.

Turkey's top 10 billet and bloom import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)    
  January 2026 January 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
China  63,869  102,364 -37.6
Ukraine  46,585  20,606 126.1
Russia  37,558  78,013 -51.9
UAE  31,185  -   -
Oman  30,564  21,010 45.5
Italy  20,103  16 -
Malaysia  19,681  105,697 -81.4
Pakistan  12,083  10,567 14.3
India  9,593  -   -
Indonesia  6,500  -   -

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January 2026


