Turkey’s billet imports down 17.6 percent in January 2026

In January this year, Turkey's billet import volume decreased by 14.1 percent month on month and went down by 17.6 percent year on year to 294,408 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $147.13 million, down 11.6 percent month on month and down 20 percent year on year.

Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - last 12 months

In the given month, Turkey imported 63,869 mt of billet and bloom from China, down 37.6 percent year on year, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 46,585 mt in the given month, up 126.1 percent, and Russia which supplied 37,558 mt of billet and bloom, down 51.9 percent, all year on year.

On the other hand, imports from Malaysia, for which the billet import tonnage had doubled in January 2025 to 105,697 mt, dropped by 81.4 percent year on year to 19,681 mt in January 2026.

Turkey's top 10 billet and bloom import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2026 January 2025 Y-o-y change (%) China 63,869 102,364 -37.6 Ukraine 46,585 20,606 126.1 Russia 37,558 78,013 -51.9 UAE 31,185 - - Oman 30,564 21,010 45.5 Italy 20,103 16 - Malaysia 19,681 105,697 -81.4 Pakistan 12,083 10,567 14.3 India 9,593 - - Indonesia 6,500 - -

Shares in Turkey’s billet and bloom imports - January 2026