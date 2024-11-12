 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 6.9 percent in September from August

Tuesday, 12 November 2024 14:13:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 5.8 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 33.2 percent compared to August 2023.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey increased by 6.9 percent month on month and by 29.2 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in September moved up by 9.4 percent month on month and grew by 41.8 percent year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Import billet prices down in Turkey, but interest in large lots rises

12 Nov | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s local and import HRC prices fall again amid low demand, weak mood in China

12 Nov | Flats and Slab

Coated and CRC prices in Turkey pulled down by low demand, weak HRC prices

12 Nov | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s Borusan Boru sees lower-than-expected results in Jan-Sept

12 Nov | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales down 1.6 percent in January-October

12 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s billet imports down by 16.7 percent in January-September

12 Nov | Steel News

Tosyalı-Toyo starts trial production at tin production capacity increase project

12 Nov | Steel News

Two scrap deals in Turkey from last week closed at $362-363/mt CFR

11 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s Kardemir reports lower net loss and sales revenues for Jan-Sept

11 Nov | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 7.3 percent in January-October

11 Nov | Steel News