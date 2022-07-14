Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 3.1 percent in May from Apr

Thursday, 14 July 2022 14:48:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 6.3 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 128.7 percent compared to May 2021.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 3.1 percent month on month and 114.2 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in May this year grew by 0.2 percent month on month and by 100.5 percent year on year.