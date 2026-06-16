Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 1.8 percent in Apr 2026 from Mar

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 3.7 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 40.1 percent compared to April 2025.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 1.8 percent month on month and by 33.4 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in April went down by 2.8 percent month on month and up by 28.3 percent year on year.