Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 10.8 percent in April from March

Friday, 11 June 2021 12:44:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 3.9 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 120.4 percent compared to April 2020.

In April this year, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 10.8 percent month on month and advanced by 141.2 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in April this year increased by 3.2 percent month on month and grew by 122.7 percent year on year.