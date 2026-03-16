Turkey’s basic metal turnover unchanged in Jan 2026 from Dec

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 0.3 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 30.0 percent compared to January 2025.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey was stable month on month and rose by 23.1 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in January went down by 3.1 percent month on month and by 30.6 percent year on year.