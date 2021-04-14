Turkey’s basic metal turnover down 2.1 percent in February from January

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 11:35:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index decreased by 0.5 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 37.7 percent compared to February 2020.

In February this year, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey fell by 2.1 percent month on month and advanced by 54.4 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in February this year increased by 2.4 percent month on month and grew by 55.1 percent year on year.