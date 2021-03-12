﻿
Turkey’s basic metal turnover down 1.6 percent in January from December

Friday, 12 March 2021 14:44:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 1.7 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 40.5 percent compared to January 2020.

In January this year, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey fell by 1.6 percent month on month and advanced by 63.9 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in January this year increased by 2.2 percent month on month and grew by 55.0 percent year on year.


