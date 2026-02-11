 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s basic metal turnover down 1.5 percent in Dec 2025 from Nov

Wednesday, 11 February 2026 15:25:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 2.7 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 31.7 percent compared to December 2024.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey fell by 1.5 percent month on month and rose by 27.2 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in December went up by 3.1 percent month on month and up by 31.0 percent year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Turkish longs sales market silent both locally and externally, prices weaken

11 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s import scrap prices still stable for now, but downward pressure mounts

11 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Wire rod prices in Turkey’s Aegean region decrease amid sluggish demand

11 Feb | Longs and Billet

Erdemir to supply 40,000 mt of ship plate for Turkey’s MUGEM aircraft carrier project

11 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s cold rolled flat steel imports up 29 percent in 2025

11 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Habaş enters environmental assessment process for cold rolling mill investment in Izmir

11 Feb | Steel News

Local Turkish wire rod prices mostly soften amid sluggish demand

10 Feb | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish merchant bar prices soften amid sluggish demand

10 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s basic metal output down 2.2 percent in December 2025 from November

10 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Mazlum Mangtay wins tender for 163 km BOTAŞ natural gas pipeline

10 Feb | Steel News