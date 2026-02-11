Turkey’s basic metal turnover down 1.5 percent in Dec 2025 from Nov

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 2.7 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 31.7 percent compared to December 2024.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey fell by 1.5 percent month on month and rose by 27.2 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in December went up by 3.1 percent month on month and up by 31.0 percent year on year.