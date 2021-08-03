Turkey starts sunset review on imports of seamless pipes from China

Tuesday, 03 August 2021 12:18:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette, Turkey has started a sunset review regarding the antidumping duty (AD) on imports of seamless pipes from China.

The review was launched upon the complaint by local Turkish producer Sardoğan Endüstri ve Ticaret, alleging that the removal of the duties could lead to further dumping and injury to Turkey’s steel industry.

The final antidumping measures on the given products from China were imposed in 2016 at $100-120/mt depending on the producer/exporter.

The products in question currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7304.19.10.00.11, 7304.19.10.00.12, 7304.31.20.10.00, 7304.31.20.90.00, 7304.31.80.10.00,734.31.80.90.00, 7304.39.10.00.00, 7304.39.92.10.00, 7304.39.92.90.00, 7304.51.12.00.00, 7304.51.81.10.00, 7304.51.81.90.00, 7304.51.89.10.00, 7304.51.89.90.00, 7304.59.10.00.00, 7304.59.32.00.00, 7304.59.38.00.00, 7304.59.92.90.00, 7304.90.00.10.00 and 7304.90.00.90.00.