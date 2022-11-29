TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 12.8 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 11:23:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in October this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports decreased by 14.0 percent year on year, totaling $1.78 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in fifth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-October period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $25.11 billion, rising by 12.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.