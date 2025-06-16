Tosyalı becomes Turkey’s largest and Europe’s third largest steelmaker

Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. has made a statement regarding its performance and achievements.

According to data shared by the company based on World Steel Association (worldsteel), Tosyalı produced 9.12 million mt of liquid steel in 2024, rising to 46th place in the global rankings, and with a 54.3 percent increase in its steel production compared to the previous year, it became one of the world’s top three fastest growing steel producers. As a result, Tosyalı has ranked Turkey’s largest and Europe’s third largest steel producer, further strengthening its position in the global market. Additionally, the company also hit a significant industry milestone by making it into world’s top 50 steel producers. With around 50 plants across three continents and a liquid steel production capacity of 15 million mt, Tosyalı attributes its rapid ascent to its high value-added steel production, its focus on sustainability, advanced technologies, R&D, innovation, and its green steel production.

Emphasizing that the company prioritizes sustainability, efficiency, and economies of scale, Fuat Tosyalı, chairman of Tosyalı Holding, noted that Tosyalı has continued to grow steadily through its domestic and foreign investments. He stated that despite the 2023 earthquake, the company completed the construction of its İskenderun plant and commenced production in the same year. The plant substituted 4 million mt of Turkey’s flat steel imports and contributed to the exports of high value-added steel, Mr. Tosyalı said. “As a global steel company, we are on our way to become one of the most important and strategic integrated iron and steel production centers not only in the Mediterranean basin and Africa but also in the world, thanks to fourth phase investments at our five-phase Tosyalı Algérie production complex, one of the driving forces behind our achievements to date. We have begun strategic investments in Africa as well. Through our investments in Turkey, Algeria, Spain, and Libya, we are further strengthening our position as a global steel producer. Over the past five years, our total investments have exceeded $6 billion, the majority of which focused on sustainability. Between 2020 and 2024, we increased crude steel production across our global operations by 110 percent. This has enabled us to enter the top 50 companies and become Turkey’s largest and Europe’s third largest steel producer. With the start of production at our ongoing investments over the next 4-5 years, we will continue to progress steadily toward our goal of becoming one of the world’s top 20 steel producers,” Mr. Tosyalı added.

Meanwhile, the company stated that it continues to invest $1.5-2 billion in sustainability every year, including renewables such as solar energy and hydrogen. Tosyalı has launched the first of its 1.2 GW-capacity solar energy projects for its own consumption in Osmaniye and is also producing its own solar panels in the city. According to the company, these panels will be installed across eight provinces, enabling it to meet around 50 percent of its own consumption from solar projects. In addition to hydrogen-based direct reduced iron (DRI) projects, Tosyalı noted that it is carrying out R&D on hydrogen use in production. Also, the steelmaker reported that it has achieved almost 50 percent lower product-based emissions compared to its competitors and global benchmarks, in the products produced using entirely its own raw materials.