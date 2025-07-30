 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Tosyali...

Tosyali Algerie secures $115 million bond funding for steel complex expansion

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 14:49:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Tosyali Algerie, Algeria-based subsidiary of Turkish company Tosyalı Holding, has successfully raised DZD 15 billion ($115 million) through a bond issuance to finance the continued expansion of its integrated flat steel complex in Bethioua, Oran.

The bond proceeds will support upcoming projects including a cold rolling mill with 800,000 mt annual capacity and a galvanizing line capable of producing 400,000 mt per year.

The company has already commissioned key facilities including a direct reduced iron (DRI) plant and an electric arc furnace (EAF), each with 2.5 million mt annual capacity. A hot rolling mill with 2 million mt annual production capacity is also operational.


Tags: Algeria Europe Steelmaking Tosyalı 

Similar articles

Spanish rebar faces increased competition in Algerian market from Toscelik

04 Oct | Longs and Billet

How will Turkish rebar plant in Algeria affect European producers?

03 Jul | Longs and Billet

Spanish rebar faces increased competition in Algerian market from Toscelik

04 Oct | Longs and Billet

How will Turkish rebar plant in Algeria affect European producers?

03 Jul | Longs and Billet