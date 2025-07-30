Tosyali Algerie secures $115 million bond funding for steel complex expansion

Tosyali Algerie, Algeria-based subsidiary of Turkish company Tosyalı Holding, has successfully raised DZD 15 billion ($115 million) through a bond issuance to finance the continued expansion of its integrated flat steel complex in Bethioua, Oran.

The bond proceeds will support upcoming projects including a cold rolling mill with 800,000 mt annual capacity and a galvanizing line capable of producing 400,000 mt per year.

The company has already commissioned key facilities including a direct reduced iron (DRI) plant and an electric arc furnace (EAF), each with 2.5 million mt annual capacity. A hot rolling mill with 2 million mt annual production capacity is also operational.