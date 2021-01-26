Tosyali Algérie achieves record DRI production in 2020

Tuesday, 26 January 2021 12:38:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Tosyali Algérie, a large DRI-based integrated steel producer in Algeria, has announced that it produced more than 2.23 million mt of direct reduced iron (DRI) in 2020, which is a world record for a single direct reduction module, utilizing MIDREX® Technology supplied by US-based Midrex Technologies.

The DRI plant with an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt began using hot DRI (HDRI) at its electric arc furnace melt shop in February 2019. HDRI accounted for almost 72 percent of total production with 1.6 million mt in 2020. Iron ore pellets used at the DRI plant were supplied by the company’s pellet plant which has an annual production capacity of four million mt.

HDRI from the DRI plant is expected to increase billet production and boost high-quality rebar output to more than 3 million mt per year. The company intends to add an annual 2 million mt of flat steel capacity in the future to meet Algeria’s rising demand.

Tosyali Algérie aims to create a low-CO2 steel industry using world-class technology which is self-sufficient and generates employment and export opportunities.