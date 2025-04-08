 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Tolga...

Tolga Yalgı: Polarization in global markets makes cost-competitiveness more challenging

Tuesday, 08 April 2025 15:17:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Speaking at the Eurometal Steel Day & YISAD Flat Steel Conference held at Istanbul Marriott Hotel Asia on Tuesday, April 8, in cooperation with SteelOrbis, Tolga Yalgı, CEO of Turkish steel producer Tatmetal, informed participants about the company’s investments and shared his opinions regarding global market developments.

Stating that Tatmetal is continuing its strategic growth in domestic and foreign markets and its investments in technology, Mr. Yalgı said that they shipped nearly one million metric tons of coated products to foreign markets in 2024. He also stated that, with the commissioning of new cold rolling and galvanizing lines with an annual capacity of 1.5 million metric tons, they are now able to produce annealed and coated products in different sizes. “With this investment, we are now able to produce coated products with thicknesses of 0.24 mm to 4 mm and widths of 800 mm to 1,650 mm with high quality. Thus, we can provide higher standards and faster service to the white goods and automotive sectors,” he said. On the other hand, he stated that they also have serious investments in the energy sector. “11 of our wind turbines have started generating energy. When they are fully operational, our plant will have an installed capacity of 66 megawatts and will produce 200 million kilowatt/hours of energy per year. The solar power plant at our factory will also be completed this year and we will be producing an additional 180 million kilowatt/hours of electricity per year, meeting all our needs with green energy. We also expect our new 50-megawatt wind power plant to be commissioned at the beginning of 2026,” he said.

The Tatmetal CEO also discussed the risks, uncertainties and recent developments in the global market. He said that the new import taxes announced by the US, and the restrictions imposed by the EU on the origin of raw materials being processed, besides the current antidumping and quota practices, will create serious difficulties in terms of export competitiveness. “The reshaping of global commercial, military, and political alliances brings new polarizations. These polarizations also cause changes in the availability and prices of raw materials. Accordingly, it becomes difficult to compete,” he said. He also underlined that the starting point of these difficulties may have resulted from China, noted that the country has transformed from a country that produces low-priced products with its industrialization, cheap labor costs, state support and incentives into a global actor that challenges the global system, producing advanced technology. Referring to the EU’s moves in the global market, Yalgı said, “Despite the EU imposing additional taxes on certain products imported from China, trade between the EU and China has increased continuously in the past 10 years. The EU’s harsh protectionist measures against China’s breakthrough in the electric vehicle sector and China’s retaliation against the EU on certain products have marked the beginning of new trade relations between the two markets. These developments are important for Turkey, which exports to the EU and imports the most from China.”


Tags: Europe Steelmaking Conferences 

Similar articles

Veysel Yayan: It is not reasonable to import at current levels under present conditions

08 Apr | Steel News

Fabrizio Di Gianni: EU taking aggressive stand to protect industry

08 Apr | Steel News

Laurent Taylor: Turkey is strategically positioned to benefit from regionalization trend

08 Apr | Steel News

Eurometal & YISAD Steel Conference brings flat steel sector together in Istanbul

08 Apr | Steel News

Positive expectations for 2025 despite competition faced by Turkish steelmakers

04 Dec | Steel News

Paolo Sangoi: CBAM and quota system threatens EU steel sector

03 Dec | Steel News

Veysel Yayan: Turkey’s existing capacity sufficient to meet local steel consumption

03 Dec | Steel News

Özgür Özsoy: AI provides significant advantages to steel industry

03 Dec | Steel News

Uğur Dalbeler: We should focus on improving current situation in terms of decarbonization

03 Dec | Steel News

Erdemir at SteelOrbis Italy Forum: Turkey and EU should strengthen collaboration amid declining trade shares

08 Oct | Steel News