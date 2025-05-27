Thyssenkrupp to gradually separate all business segments

Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp has announced that it plans to gradually separate all its business segments and open them up for third-party investment. The company has already started this process with the spin-off of a minority stake in Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and a joint venture between Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe and EPG.

In the coming years, the company plans to prepare the Materials Services and Automotive Technology segments for the capital markets and to become independent as soon as the necessary preconditions have been met. The newly established Decarbon Technologies segment will also become independent as the market for green technologies grows.

Except for the steel joint venture, Thyssenkrupp intends to maintain controlling interests in these businesses once they are ready for the capital market. The company’s overall goal is to create a more focused, agile industrial group with Thyssenkrupp AG acting as the strategic holding company for strong, independent businesses.

“Such a step will enable us to leverage the full value creation potential of the businesses and use their independence in a targeted way for investments, market opportunities, and further growth. At the same time, Thyssenkrupp AG will retain full control and continue to participate in the future performance of the businesses,” Miguel López, CEO of Thyssenkrupp AG, stated, explaining the company’s vision.