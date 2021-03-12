﻿
Thyssenkrupp orders two walking beam furnaces from Danieli

Friday, 12 March 2021 12:32:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German steelmaker thyssenkrupp has announced that it placed an order with Italian plantmaker Danieli’s subsidiary Danieli Centro Combustion for two new walking beam furnaces for steel slabs produced at the revamped Bruckhausen hot strip mill No. 4 in Duisburg.

The new walking furnaces will achieve high production, while reducing energy consumption, nitrogen oxides and carbon emissions, and improving slab surface quality. The investment is part of the company’s Steel Strategy 20-30.

The start of production is scheduled for early 2024.


