Thailand launches sunset review on imports of CRS from three countries

Wednesday, 29 January 2025 15:16:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has announced that it has initiated a sunset review of antidumping duties on cold rolled sheet imported from China, Vietnam and Taiwan. The DFT will assess whether lifting the current duties would harm the domestic industry.

The duties on the given products were originally imposed on January 25, 2020, at the range of 0-20.11 percent for five years. In particular, the duties were at the range of 4.24-20.11 percent for China, at 14.35 percent for Vietnam and at the range of 4.22-17.47 percent for Taiwan. The duties expired on January 25, 2025.


