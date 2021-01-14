Texas pipe producer announces plans for new ERW pipe mill

Thursday, 14 January 2021 21:01:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Houston, Texas-based Tex-Isle Inc., a provider of OCTG, line pipe, and associated services, today announced plans to open a new steel tubular mill located in Robstown, Texas in the third quarter of 2021.

In 2009 Tex-Isle embarked on a vertical integration initiative, which, over the past decade has included the creation of two new divisions: Tex-Isle Coating in George West, TX and Tex-Isle Processing in Robstown, TX. The greenfield project will be adjacent to the company's current OCTG heat treating, inspection, and threading facility in Robstown. When complete, the mill will build on Tex-Isle's Asset Based Distribution model and provide feedstock to its other facilities. The mill will also add to Tex-Isle's growing footprint in the coastal bend area and bring Tex-Isle's total capital investment in the region to nearly $100 million.

The mill will be housed in a 60,000 square foot facility, bringing the company's total under roof to 250,000 square feet, and is designed to produce steel tubes from 2.375" - 8.625" OD. Overall, the facility will have the ability to produce 350,000 tons per year, of which, 250,000 tons is slated for API material with the remaining 100,000 tons reserved for structural products. The addition of structural tubulars will deliver much needed supply to the rapidly growing Corpus Christi and South Texas regions, the company said in a statement.

The facility is also designed to run on 100 percent electric technology, allowing for the use of renewable energy to power the mill. In addition to all electric manufacturing, the pipe mill's raw material, hot-rolled coil, will be supplied by manufacturers using EAF technology, which produce their product from as much as 85 percent recycled material.