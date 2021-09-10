Ternium’s new Colombian mill produces 186,000 mt of rebar

Friday, 10 September 2021 20:52:34 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Ternium’s new Colombian mill, Palmar de Varela, has produced 186,000 mt of rebar and coiled rebar products following its start-up, according to a media report by Valora Analitik.

The 186,000 mt output milestone for both rebar and coiled rebar products was achieved between November 2020 and August this year. Ternium Colombia expects to produce 470,000 mt of steel by year-end, considering both its new Palmar de Varela mill as well as its Manizales facility.

Ternium’s Manizales mill is a mini-mill, located in Caldas, that produces billets and rebar. Ternium also owns a facility in Barranquilla, a steel service center that produces slitted, cut-to-length, drawn wire, wire mesh and customized rebar-based products.