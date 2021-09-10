﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Ternium’s new Colombian mill produces 186,000 mt of rebar

Friday, 10 September 2021 20:52:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Ternium’s new Colombian mill, Palmar de Varela, has produced 186,000 mt of rebar and coiled rebar products following its start-up, according to a media report by Valora Analitik.

The 186,000 mt output milestone for both rebar and coiled rebar products was achieved between November 2020 and August this year. Ternium Colombia expects to produce 470,000 mt of steel by year-end, considering both its new Palmar de Varela mill as well as its Manizales facility.

Ternium’s Manizales mill is a mini-mill, located in Caldas, that produces billets and rebar. Ternium also owns a facility in Barranquilla, a steel service center that produces slitted, cut-to-length, drawn wire, wire mesh and customized rebar-based products.


Tags: longs  Colombia  rebar  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10 Sep

Belgo Bekaert to invest over $19 million by 2022 to expand Brazilian mills
07 Sep

Grupo Bemisa to complete stretch of former CSN-owned railway project
30 Aug

Gerdau investing over $14 million in environmental projects at Brazilian mill
27 Aug

Peru’s Aceros Arequipa commences operations in Colombia
17 Aug

Peruvian rebar sales volumes spike in May