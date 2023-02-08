Ternium’s global CEO will lead business chamber in Nuevo Leon

Wednesday, 08 February 2023 00:09:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Máximo Vedoya, current global CEO of Ternium, is shaping up to head the industrial chamber of the most industrialized economy in Mexico, in the state of Nuevo León. He was the only registered candidate and his potential ratification will be next month.

“A single form was received headed by Máximo Vedoya, as a candidate to preside over the CAINTRA Board of Directors for the period 2023 - 2024,” reported the Chamber of the Transformation Industry of Nuevo Leon (CAINTRA), in a press release.

“The general assembly of members of the Chamber would ratify, in an ordinary session on March 3, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., the payroll proposal represented by Máximo Vedoya,” added the business body.

Vedoya is the current global CEO of Ternium, a company with a market capitalization of $7.7 billion, on the New York Stock Exchange.

With headquarters in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Vedoya controls and directs 18 company production centers in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, the United States, Guatemala and Mexico.

Vedoya was the president of Canacero (National Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry), president of Alacero (Latin American Steel Association), vice president of CONCAMIN (Confederation of Industrial Chambers of Mexico) and advisor to UDEM (Universidad de Monterrey).

Nuevo León, headquarters of Ternium, is the third largest economy in Mexico by its contribution to GDP. On the industrial sector side, Nuevo Leon is the country’s largest economy, according to data from national statistics agency Inegi, consulted by SteelOrbis.