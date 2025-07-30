Ternium posts a higher net profit for the second quarter of 2025

The steelmaker Ternium posted a net profit of $259 million for Q2 2025, against a net profit of $142 million in the previous quarter.

On a comparative basis, net sales were stable at $3.947 billion, while the operational profit increased by 51 percent to $199 million.

In volume, shipments of steel products declined by 4 percent to 3.719 million mt, while iron ore shipments increased by 11 percent to 1.980 million mt.

The regional distribution of shipments during the second quarter has Mexico as main player (1.784 million mt), followed by Brazil (980,000 mt), others in South America (566,000 mt), and other regions (390,000 mt).

Considering the first half of 2025, when compared to the same period in 2024, Ternium’s net profit has reached $402 million, recovering from a net loss of $250 million, net sales declined by 15 percent to $7.880 billion, and the operational profit declined by 68 percent to $331 million, while shipments of steel products declined by 2 percent to 7.577 million mt and iron ore shipments increased by 29 percent to 3.771 million mt.

Controlled by the Techint group, Ternium has production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, and the US.