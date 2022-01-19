Ternium Mexico unaffected by potential lack of electricity

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 21:44:53 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican steelmaker Ternium Mexico said this week it hasn’t and will not be affected by growing concerns of an electricity shortage in the country.

Ternium Mexico responded to what it called as “consultations” by clients about whether it would be affected by the “potential” lack of electricity.

“Ternium (Mexico) has its supply of energy assured,” the company said in a statement.

The company said just one plant, which it didn’t name, out of nine plants Ternium Mexico has in Mexico, has a minimum supply of energy guaranteed by utility provider Iberdrola until January 31 this year.

A media report by Reforma said this week about 455 Mexican companies could see a “blackout” effectively from February 1, as the Mexican government and Spanish energy provider Iberdrola are clashing over a contract renewal. Mexican regulators have not extended a permit allowing Iberdrola to supply energy to hundreds of Mexican companies.

Minera Autlan, a Mexican ferroalloys and manganese producer, could also be affected, according to media reports.